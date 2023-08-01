מדריך חברות
Olympus
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

Olympus משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Olympus נע בין $54,150 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מהנדס חומרה בקצה התחתון ל-$188,438 עבור מעצב מוצר בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Olympus. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/11/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות ומשיגים באופן קבוע העלאות של 30 אלף דולר + (לפעמים 300 אלף דולר +).קבל את המשכורת שלך במשא ומתן או את קורות החיים שלך נבדקו על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים את זה מדי יום.

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $130K
רואה חשבון
$72.4K
מהנדס ביו-רפואי
$99.5K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
אנליסט נתונים
$104K
מהנדס חומרה
$54.2K
שיווק
$180K
מהנדס מכונות
$97.5K
מעצב מוצר
$188K
מנהל מוצר
$93.6K
מכירות
$157K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Olympus הוא מעצב מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $188,438. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Olympus הוא $101,696.

משרות מומלצות

    לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור Olympus

חברות קשורות

  • Databricks
  • LinkedIn
  • Coinbase
  • Square
  • Roblox
  • צפה בכל החברות ➜

משאבים אחרים