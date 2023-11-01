ספריית חברות
NZ Transport Agency
NZ Transport Agency משכורות

המשכורת החציונית של NZ Transport Agency היא $71,740 עבור מדען נתונים . Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של NZ Transport Agency. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/26/2025

מדען נתונים
$71.7K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-NZ Transport Agency הוא מדען נתונים at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $71,740. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-NZ Transport Agency הוא $71,740.

משאבים נוספים

