NPCI משכורות

המשכורת של NPCI נעה בין $9,353 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $18,085 עבור מנהל מוצר ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של NPCI. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/28/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $9.4K
מדען נתונים
$13.3K
מנהל מוצר
$18.1K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
מנהל פרויקט
$12.2K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-NPCI הוא מנהל מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $18,085. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-NPCI הוא $12,731.

משאבים נוספים

