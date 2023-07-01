ספריית חברות
Novalogy
    אודות

    Novalogy is a company that aims to improve people's health and well-being through their first product, AYO. AYO is a wearable technology that uses blue-turquoise light to regulate the circadian rhythm, enhancing sleep, energy, and overall health. The product is based on extensive clinical studies and mimics the sun to suppress melatonin production and regulate the biological rhythm. AYO is fully connected to a mobile app, offering portability, personalization, and intelligence, making it a top-tier light therapy product.

    https://goayo.com
    אתר אינטרנט
    2015
    שנת הקמה
    31
    מספר עובדים
    $1M-$10M
    הכנסות משוערות
    המטה הראשי

    משאבים נוספים