Nova Credit משכורות

המשכורת של Nova Credit נעה בין $110,550 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור גיוס ברמה הנמוכה לבין $174,125 עבור מנהל מוצר ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Nova Credit. עודכן לאחרונה: 10/23/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $135K
מדען נתונים
$113K
משפטי
$143K

שיווק
$156K
מנהל מוצר
$174K
גיוס
$111K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Nova Credit הוא מנהל מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $174,125. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Nova Credit הוא $138,784.

