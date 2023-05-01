ספריית חברות
Norwegian Refugee Council
תובנות מובילות
    • אודות

    The Norwegian Refugee Council is an independent humanitarian organization that helps people forced to flee. They operate in over 30 countries and specialize in six areas: food security, education, shelter, legal assistance, camp management, and water, sanitation, and hygiene. They advocate for displaced people's rights and dignity and respond quickly to emergencies with their expert deployment capacity, NORCAP. They employ around 16,000 people, most of whom are hired locally to work in the field. To support their work, visit their website or donate through the Benevity workplace giving platform.

    http://www.nrc.no
    אתר אינטרנט
    1946
    שנת הקמה
    7,501
    מספר עובדים
    $1B-$10B
    הכנסות משוערות
    המטה הראשי

