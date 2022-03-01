ספריית חברות
Northwestern University
Northwestern University משכורות

המשכורת של Northwestern University נעה בין $32,401 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור תפעול שירות לקוחות ברמה הנמוכה לבין $502,500 עבור רופא ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Northwestern University. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/9/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $80K

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

מדען מחקר

מדען נתונים
Median $62K
מהנדס מכונות
Median $40K

שירות לקוחות
Median $33.3K
מהנדס חומרים
Median $45K
מנהל פרויקט
Median $80K
מהנדס ביו-רפואי
$58.1K
אנליסט עסקי
$101K
פיתוח עסקי
$83.7K
תפעול שירות לקוחות
$32.4K
אנליסט נתונים
$74.4K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$85.6K
רופא
$503K
מנהל מוצר
$89.6K
חוקר UX
$140K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Northwestern University הוא רופא at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $502,500. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Northwestern University הוא $80,000.

