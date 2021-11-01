ספריית חברות
Northern Trust
Northern Trust משכורות

המשכורת של Northern Trust נעה בין $46,672 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור טכנולוג מידע (IT) ברמה הנמוכה לבין $255,000 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Northern Trust. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/9/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $148K

מהנדס תוכנה בק-אנד

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

אנליסט עסקי
Median $78K
מנהל מוצר
Median $110K

טכנולוג מידע (IT)
Median $46.7K
ארכיטקט פתרונות
Median $238K
אנליסט פיננסי
Median $123K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
Median $255K
רואה חשבון
$107K
עוזר אדמיניסטרטיבי
$63.7K
שירות לקוחות
$79.6K
אנליסט נתונים
$81.4K
מדען נתונים
$94.5K
משאבי אנוש
$86.2K
בנקאי השקעות
$86.2K
מעצב מוצר
$139K
גיוס
$131K
אנליסט אבטחת סייבר
$109K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$240K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Northern Trust הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $255,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Northern Trust הוא $108,206.

