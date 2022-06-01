ספריית חברות
Nortal
Nortal משכורות

המשכורת של Nortal נעה בין $38,904 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור גיוס ברמה הנמוכה לבין $121,605 עבור משאבי אנוש ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Nortal. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/9/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $78K
מדען נתונים
$77.3K
משאבי אנוש
$122K

מנהל פרויקט
$41.3K
גיוס
$38.9K
ארכיטקט פתרונות
$81.9K
שאלות נפוצות

משאבים נוספים