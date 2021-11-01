ספריית חברות
Ninja Van
Ninja Van משכורות

המשכורת של Ninja Van נעה בין $25,831 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מעצב מוצר ברמה הנמוכה לבין $145,972 עבור פיתוח ארגוני ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Ninja Van. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/24/2025

אנליסט עסקי
$44K
פיתוח ארגוני
$146K
שיווק
$49.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

מעצב מוצר
$25.8K
מנהל מוצר
$41.1K
מהנדס תוכנה
$40K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Ninja Van הוא פיתוח ארגוני at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $145,972. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Ninja Van הוא $42,544.

