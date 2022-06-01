ספריית חברות
NielsenIQ משכורות

המשכורת של NielsenIQ נעה בין $15,060 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $393,838 עבור מכירות ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של NielsenIQ. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/24/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $15.1K

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

מדען נתונים
Median $132K
מנהל מוצר
Median $120K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

67 30
אדריכל פתרונות
Median $24.3K
פיתוח עסקי
$95.8K
שירות לקוחות
$24.4K
הצלחת לקוח
$72.8K
אנליסט נתונים
$21.8K
מנהל מדע נתונים
$154K
טכנולוג מידע
$101K
יועץ ניהולי
$97.5K
שיווק
$75.3K
מעצב מוצר
$147K
מנהל תוכנית
$56.6K
מנהל פרויקט
$101K
מכירות
$394K
אנליסט אבטחת מידע
$52K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$152K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$56.9K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-NielsenIQ הוא מכירות at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $393,838. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-NielsenIQ הוא $95,787.

משאבים נוספים

