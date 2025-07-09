ספריית חברות
Newgen Software
Newgen Software משכורות

המשכורת של Newgen Software נעה בין $8,425 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מעצב מוצר ברמה הנמוכה לבין $30,571 עבור מנהל מוצר ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Newgen Software. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/16/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $12.6K

מהנדס תוכנה בק-אנד

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

אנליסט עסקי
$16K
מדען נתונים
$13.8K

מעצב מוצר
$8.4K
מנהל מוצר
$30.6K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Newgen Software הוא מנהל מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $30,571. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Newgen Software הוא $13,824.

