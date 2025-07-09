ספריית חברות
New Jersey Institute of Technology
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

New Jersey Institute of Technology משכורות

המשכורת של New Jersey Institute of Technology נעה בין $31,044 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור עוזר אדמיניסטרטיבי ברמה הנמוכה לבין $135,320 עבור מנהל תוכנית ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של New Jersey Institute of Technology. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/16/2025

$160K

קבלו שכר הוגן, לא תשחקו איתכם

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות עבודה והשגנו בקביעות העלאות של 30,000$+ (לפעמים 300,000$+). קבלו משא ומתן על השכר שלכם או את ה קורות החיים שלכם לבדיקה על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים זאת מדי יום.

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $83.2K
עוזר אדמיניסטרטיבי
$31K
אנליסט נתונים
$42.4K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
מנהל תוכנית
$135K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-New Jersey Institute of Technology הוא מנהל תוכנית at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $135,320. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-New Jersey Institute of Technology הוא $62,816.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור New Jersey Institute of Technology

חברות קשורות

  • Google
  • Tesla
  • Lyft
  • Facebook
  • Coinbase
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים