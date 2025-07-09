ספריית חברות
Neogrid
Neogrid משכורות

המשכורת של Neogrid נעה בין $10,643 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור אנליסט נתונים ברמה הנמוכה לבין $44,980 עבור מנהל מוצר ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Neogrid. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/15/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $14.6K

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

אנליסט נתונים
$10.6K
מנהל מוצר
$45K

מנהל תוכנית
$26.8K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Neogrid הוא מנהל מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $44,980. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Neogrid הוא $20,658.

