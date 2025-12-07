ספריית חברות
Neo4j
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם
    Levels FYI Logo
  • שכר
  • שיווק

  • כל שכר שיווק

Neo4j שיווק שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של שיווק in Singapore ב-Neo4j נע בין SGD 233K לבין SGD 331K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Neo4j. עדכון אחרון: 12/7/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$204K - $232K
Singapore
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$180K$204K$232K$256K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

אנחנו צריכים רק 3 עוד שיווק דיווחים ב Neo4j כדי לפתוח!

הזמן את החברים והקהילה שלך להוסיף משכורות באופן אנונימי בפחות מ-60 שניות. יותר נתונים פירושם תובנות טובות יותר למחפשי עבודה כמוך ולקהילה שלנו!

💰 צפה בהכל משכורות

💪 תרום המשכורת שלך


תרום
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Neo4j?

קבל משכורות מאומתות לתיבת הדואר שלך

הירשם למשכורות שיווק מאומתות.תקבל את הפירוט של פרטי הפיצוי במייל. למד עוד

אתר זה מוגן על ידי reCAPTCHA ו מדיניות הפרטיות ו תנאי השירות חלים.

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור שיווק ב-Neo4j in Singapore עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של SGD 330,760. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Neo4j עבור תפקיד שיווק in Singapore הוא SGD 232,653.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Neo4j

חברות קשורות

  • Mastercard
  • Veritas Technologies
  • LogMeIn
  • Riverbed Technology
  • Genesys
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/neo4j/salaries/marketing.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.