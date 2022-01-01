ספריית חברות
Nelnet משכורות

המשכורת של Nelnet נעה בין $60,000 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור טכנולוג מידע ברמה הנמוכה לבין $146,000 עבור אדריכל פתרונות ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Nelnet. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/27/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $103K

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

אדריכל פתרונות
Median $146K
אנליסט אבטחת מידע
Median $83.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

טכנולוג מידע
Median $60K
מעצב מוצר
$90.7K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$119K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Nelnet הוא אדריכל פתרונות עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $146,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Nelnet הוא $96,576.

משאבים נוספים

