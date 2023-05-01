ספריית חברות
Nektar Therapeutics
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

Nektar Therapeutics משכורות

המשכורת החציונית של Nektar Therapeutics היא $150,750 עבור מדען נתונים . Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Nektar Therapeutics. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/27/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
מדען נתונים
$151K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Nektar Therapeutics הוא מדען נתונים at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $150,750. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Nektar Therapeutics הוא $150,750.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Nektar Therapeutics

משאבים נוספים

