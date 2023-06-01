ספריית חברות
National Retail Solutions
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם
תובנות מובילות
  • שתפו משהו ייחודי על National Retail Solutions שיכול לעזור לאחרים (למשל טיפים לראיון, בחירת צוותים, תרבות ייחודית וכו').
    • אודות

    National Retail Solutions is a division of IDT that offers a point of sale network and credit card processing for small and midsize independent retailers across the USA. The system includes sales, inventory and user tracking, remote management, a customer loyalty program, and optional add-ons such as tobacco scan data and employee time clock. NRS also offers a pump-integrated POS for gas station c-stores and cash advance funding. With many thousands of POS units distributed nationwide, NRS is quickly becoming the requisite cash register for various types of stores.

    https://nrsplus.com
    אתר אינטרנט
    2015
    שנת הקמה
    126
    מספר עובדים
    $10M-$50M
    הכנסות משוערות
    המטה הראשי

    קבל משכורות מאומתות לתיבת הדואר שלך

    הירשם למשכורות מאומתות.תקבל את הפירוט של פרטי הפיצוי במייל. למד עוד

    אתר זה מוגן על ידי reCAPTCHA ו מדיניות הפרטיות ו תנאי השירות חלים.

    משרות מובילות

      לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור National Retail Solutions

    חברות קשורות

    • Microsoft
    • Databricks
    • Airbnb
    • Dropbox
    • Uber
    • ראה את כל החברות ➜

    משאבים נוספים