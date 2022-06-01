ספריית חברות
National Inventors Hall of Fame
National Inventors Hall of Fame משכורות

המשכורת החציונית של National Inventors Hall of Fame היא $83,300 עבור מהנדס תוכנה . Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של National Inventors Hall of Fame. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/22/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
$83.3K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-National Inventors Hall of Fame הוא מהנדס תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $83,300. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-National Inventors Hall of Fame הוא $83,300.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור National Inventors Hall of Fame

משאבים נוספים

