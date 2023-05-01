מדריך חברות
NanoXplore
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך
תובנות מובילות
  • תרום משהו ייחודי על NanoXplore שיכול להיות מועיל לאחרים (למשל טיפים לראיונות, בחירת צוותים, תרבות ייחודית וכו').
    • אודות

    NanoXplore is a graphene company that produces and supplies high-quality graphene powder for transportation and industrial markets. They are a global leader in the graphene market with the largest production in the world and have manufacturing facilities across North America and Europe. They also provide graphene-enhanced plastic masterbatch pellets and composite products to various customers in different sectors. NanoXplore owns innovative and patent-protected graphene manufacturing technology that provides a cost-effective and sustainable solution to their customers.

    http://www.nanoxplore.ca
    אתר אינטרנט
    2011
    שנת הקמה
    351
    מספר עובדים
    $50M-$100M
    הכנסות משוערות
    מטה

    קבל משכורות מאומתות לתיבת הדואר הנכנס שלך

    הירשם ל הצעות מאומתות.תקבל את הפירוט של פרטי הפיצוי בדוא"ל. למד עוד

    אתר זה מוגן באמצעות reCAPTCHA, ומדיניות הפרטיות של Google ו מדיניות פרטיות ו תנאי שירות חלים.

    משרות מומלצות

      לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור NanoXplore

    חברות קשורות

    • LinkedIn
    • Roblox
    • Databricks
    • Pinterest
    • Lyft
    • צפה בכל החברות ➜

    משאבים אחרים