MTS משכורות

טווח המשכורת של MTS נע בין $13,866 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מנהל פרויקטים בקצה התחתון ל-$83,421 עבור מנהל מדעי נתונים בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של MTS. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/18/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Junior Software Engineer $27.2K
Software Engineer $40K
Senior Software Engineer $62K
Lead Software Engineer $60.5K

מהנדס iOS

מהנדס תוכנה בחזית

מהנדס למידת מכונה

מהנדס תוכנה בצד השרת

מהנדס בקרת איכות תוכנה

מהנדס נתונים

מהנדס DevOps

מדען נתונים
Median $35K
אנליסט עסקי
Median $30.6K

אנליסט נתונים
Median $14.7K
מעצב מוצר
Median $30.4K
מנהל מוצר
Median $48.4K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
Median $66.7K
מנהל פרויקטים
Median $13.9K
מנהל מדעי נתונים
Median $83.4K
עוזר/ת מנהלי/ת
$81.1K
אנליסט פיננסי
$18.7K
משאבי אנוש
$16.6K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$57.3K
יועץ ניהולי
$47.6K
שיווק
$27.3K
מנהל עיצוב מוצר
$68.3K
אדריכל פתרונות
$61.9K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$44.5K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-MTS הוא מנהל מדעי נתונים עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $83,421. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-MTS הוא $44,476.

