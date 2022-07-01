מדריך חברות
Moxe Health משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Moxe Health נע בין $115,575 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מנהל מוצר בקצה התחתון ל-$185,925 עבור מכירות בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Moxe Health. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/22/2025

$160K

מנהל מוצר
$116K
מגייס
$123K
מכירות
$186K

מהנדס תוכנה
$126K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Moxe Health הוא מכירות at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $185,925. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Moxe Health הוא $124,063.

משאבים אחרים