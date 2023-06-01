ספריית חברות
Motorway
Motorway משכורות

המשכורת של Motorway נעה בין $49,609 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור קופירייטר ברמה הנמוכה לבין $132,991 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Motorway. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/23/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
מהנדס תוכנה
Median $112K
מעצב מוצר
Median $91.3K
קופירייטר
$49.6K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

67 29
מדען נתונים
$123K
מנהל מוצר
$108K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$133K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Motorway הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $132,991. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Motorway הוא $109,988.

