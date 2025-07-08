ספריית חברות
Motivity
Motivity משכורות

המשכורת של Motivity נעה בין $35,106 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $85,425 עבור הצלחת לקוח ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Motivity. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/23/2025

הצלחת לקוח
$85.4K
מהנדס תוכנה
$35.1K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Motivity הוא הצלחת לקוח at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $85,425. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Motivity הוא $60,265.

