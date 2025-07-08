ספריית חברות
Motif.io משכורות

המשכורת החציונית של Motif.io היא $183,391 עבור מהנדס תוכנה . Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Motif.io. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/23/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
מהנדס תוכנה
$183K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Motif.io הוא מהנדס תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $183,391. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Motif.io הוא $183,391.

