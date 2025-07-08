ספריית חברות
Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium
Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium משכורות

המשכורת החציונית של Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium היא $52,735 עבור מנהל פרויקט . Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/23/2025

מנהל פרויקט
$52.7K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium הוא מנהל פרויקט at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $52,735. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium הוא $52,735.

משאבים נוספים

