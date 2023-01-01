Momenta משכורות

ספריית חברות
המשכורת של Momenta נעה בין $26,449 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור משאבי אנוש ברמה הנמוכה לבין $85,071 עבור גיוס ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Momenta. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/16/2025

$160K

משאבי אנוש
$26.4K
גיוס
$85.1K
מהנדס תוכנה
$69.7K

שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Momenta הוא גיוס at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $85,071. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Momenta הוא $69,701.

משאבים נוספים