ספריית חברות
Mollie
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

Mollie משכורות

המשכורת של Mollie נעה בין $57,450 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור אנליסט נתונים ברמה הנמוכה לבין $149,235 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Mollie. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/15/2025

$160K

קבלו שכר הוגן, לא תשחקו איתכם

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות עבודה והשגנו בקביעות העלאות של 30,000$+ (לפעמים 300,000$+). קבלו משא ומתן על השכר שלכם או את ה קורות החיים שלכם לבדיקה על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים זאת מדי יום.

מהנדס תוכנה
Software Engineer 2 $93.5K
Senior Engineer $115K

מהנדס תוכנה בק-אנד

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
Median $149K
אנליסט נתונים
$57.4K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
מדען נתונים
$92.7K
שיווק
$81K
מנהל פרויקט
$101K
אנליסט אבטחת סייבר
$110K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$114K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Mollie הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $149,235. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Mollie הוא $101,241.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Mollie

חברות קשורות

  • Adyen
  • Wolters Kluwer
  • Verifone
  • Starling Bank
  • InvestCloud
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים