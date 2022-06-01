ספריית חברות
Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas
תובנות מובילות
    • אודות

    Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc. and its group companies have helped customers Move The World Forward for more than 100 years. A technology-driven manufacturer, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas offers scalable solutions from material handling to automation and extensive fleet support. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, its complete portfolio of advanced solutions spans across five leading brands – Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Cat® lift trucks, UniCarriers forklifts, Jungheinrich® warehouse and automation products and Rocla automated guided vehicles. All products are backed by an extensive dealer network offering industry-leading customer service and product support.

    http://www.logisnextamericas.com
    אתר אינטרנט
    1992
    שנת הקמה
    810
    מספר עובדים
    $100M-$250M
    הכנסות משוערות
    המטה הראשי

    משאבים נוספים