ספריית חברות
Mirafra Technologies
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם
    Levels FYI Logo
  • שכר
  • מהנדס תוכנה

  • כל שכר מהנדס תוכנה

Mirafra Technologies מהנדס תוכנה שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מהנדס תוכנה in India ב-Mirafra Technologies נע בין ₹1.14M לבין ₹1.62M ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Mirafra Technologies. עדכון אחרון: 12/8/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$14.8K - $17.3K
India
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$12.9K$14.8K$17.3K$18.5K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

אנחנו צריכים רק 2 עוד מהנדס תוכנה דיווחים ב Mirafra Technologies כדי לפתוח!

הזמן את החברים והקהילה שלך להוסיף משכורות באופן אנונימי בפחות מ-60 שניות. יותר נתונים פירושם תובנות טובות יותר למחפשי עבודה כמוך ולקהילה שלנו!

💰 צפה בהכל משכורות

💪 תרום המשכורת שלך


תרום
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Mirafra Technologies?

קבל משכורות מאומתות לתיבת הדואר שלך

הירשם למשכורות מהנדס תוכנה מאומתות.תקבל את הפירוט של פרטי הפיצוי במייל. למד עוד

אתר זה מוגן על ידי reCAPTCHA ו מדיניות הפרטיות ו תנאי השירות חלים.

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ב-Mirafra Technologies in India עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של ₹1,621,177. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Mirafra Technologies עבור תפקיד מהנדס תוכנה in India הוא ₹1,136,209.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Mirafra Technologies

חברות קשורות

  • Flipkart
  • Tesla
  • Pinterest
  • LinkedIn
  • Coinbase
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/mirafra-technologies/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.