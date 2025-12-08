ספריית חברות
Mirafra Technologies
  • שכר
  • מהנדס חומרה

  • כל שכר מהנדס חומרה

Mirafra Technologies מהנדס חומרה שכר

חבילת הפיצוי החציונית של מהנדס חומרה in India ב-Mirafra Technologies מגיעה ל-₹1.47M ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Mirafra Technologies. עדכון אחרון: 12/8/2025

חבילת שכר חציונית
company icon
Mirafra Technologies
Software Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
סה״כ לשנה
$16.7K
דרגה
Senior
משכורת בסיס
$16.7K
Stock (/yr)
$0
בונוס
$0
שנים בחברה
3 שנים
שנות ניסיון
3 שנים
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Mirafra Technologies?
הגשות שכר אחרונות
חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם הדרגה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה״כ / בחברה

תגמול כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנתי) | בונוס
לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
תרום

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מהנדס חומרה ב-Mirafra Technologies in India עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של ₹2,259,827. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Mirafra Technologies עבור תפקיד מהנדס חומרה in India הוא ₹1,471,494.

משאבים נוספים

