Miniso
Miniso משכורות

המשכורת של Miniso נעה בין $6,733 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מכירות ברמה הנמוכה לבין $167,969 עבור מדען נתונים ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Miniso. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/27/2025

מדען נתונים
$168K
מכירות
$6.7K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Miniso הוא מדען נתונים at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $167,969. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Miniso הוא $87,351.

משאבים נוספים

