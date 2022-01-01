Micro Focus משכורות

ספריית חברות
המשכורת של Micro Focus נעה בין $13,046 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $229,140 עבור מנהל מוצר ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Micro Focus. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/31/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Entry $13K
Intermediate $14.9K
Specialist $28.1K
אנליסט עסקי
$126K
מדען נתונים
$90.2K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
אנליסט פיננסי
$151K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$193K
מעצב מוצר
$167K
מנהל מוצר
$229K
תפעול הכנסות
$49.1K
מכירות
$42.1K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$123K
ארכיטקט פתרונות
$159K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$160K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Micro Focus הוא מנהל מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $229,140. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Micro Focus הוא $124,063.

משאבים נוספים