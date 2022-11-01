ספריית חברות
MI-GSO
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

MI-GSO משכורות

המשכורת של MI-GSO נעה בין $35,491 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $145,725 עבור מנהל תפעול עסקי ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של MI-GSO. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/24/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
מנהל תפעול עסקי
$146K
אנליסט נתונים
$70.4K
יועץ ניהולי
$44.8K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

67 30
67 30
מנהל פרויקט
$60.3K
מהנדס תוכנה
$35.5K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-MI-GSO הוא מנהל תפעול עסקי at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $145,725. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-MI-GSO הוא $60,328.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור MI-GSO

חברות קשורות

  • Flipkart
  • Stripe
  • DoorDash
  • Uber
  • Pinterest
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/mi-gso/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.