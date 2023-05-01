מדריך חברות
Metro
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

Metro משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Metro נע בין $13,746 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מכירות בקצה התחתון ל-$143,715 עבור תפעול שיווקי בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Metro. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/9/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות ומשיגים באופן קבוע העלאות של 30 אלף דולר + (לפעמים 300 אלף דולר +).קבל את המשכורת שלך במשא ומתן או את קורות החיים שלך נבדקו על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים את זה מדי יום.

עוזר/ת מנהלי/ת
$39.8K
מדען נתונים
$64.4K
תפעול שיווקי
$144K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
מעצב מוצר
$74.1K
מנהל מוצר
$115K
מנהל פרויקטים
$16.4K
מכירות
$13.7K
מהנדס תוכנה
$60.3K
אדריכל פתרונות
$105K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Metro הוא תפעול שיווקי at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $143,715. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Metro הוא $64,405.

משרות מומלצות

    לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור Metro

חברות קשורות

  • Dropbox
  • Pinterest
  • Spotify
  • PayPal
  • LinkedIn
  • צפה בכל החברות ➜

משאבים אחרים