ספריית חברות
Mesh.ai
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

Mesh.ai משכורות

המשכורת של Mesh.ai נעה בין $14,325 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מנהל מוצר ברמה הנמוכה לבין $105,812 עבור אנליסט נתונים ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Mesh.ai. עודכן לאחרונה: 10/22/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
מהנדס תוכנה
Median $20K
אנליסט נתונים
$106K
מנהל מוצר
$14.3K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

69 10
69 10
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Mesh.ai הוא אנליסט נתונים at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $105,812. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Mesh.ai הוא $20,000.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Mesh.ai

חברות קשורות

  • Lyft
  • Uber
  • Airbnb
  • Dropbox
  • Spotify
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים