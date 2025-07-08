ספריית חברות
Merpay
Merpay משכורות

המשכורת החציונית של Merpay היא $59,593 עבור מהנדס תוכנה . Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Merpay. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/27/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
$59.6K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Merpay הוא מהנדס תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $59,593. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Merpay הוא $59,593.

