Meroxa משכורות

המשכורת החציונית של Meroxa היא $169,150 עבור מהנדס תוכנה . Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Meroxa. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/27/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
$169K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Meroxa הוא מהנדס תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $169,150. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Meroxa הוא $169,150.

