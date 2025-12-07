ספריית חברות
Meituan
  • שכר
  • מנהל מוצר

  • כל שכר מנהל מוצר

Meituan מנהל מוצר שכר

חבילת הפיצוי החציונית של מנהל מוצר in China ב-Meituan מגיעה ל-CN¥495K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Meituan. עדכון אחרון: 12/7/2025

חבילת שכר חציונית
company icon
Meituan
Product Manager
Shanghai, SH, China
סה״כ לשנה
$69.4K
דרגה
L7
משכורת בסיס
$48.3K
Stock (/yr)
$6.9K
בונוס
$14.1K
שנים בחברה
4 שנים
שנות ניסיון
4 שנים
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Meituan?
הגשות שכר אחרונות
חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם הדרגה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה״כ / בחברה

תגמול כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנתי) | בונוס
לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
שכר התמחויות

תרום

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מנהל מוצר ב-Meituan in China עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של CN¥1,508,606. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Meituan עבור תפקיד מנהל מוצר in China הוא CN¥521,451.

משאבים נוספים

