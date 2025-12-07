ספריית חברות
חבילת הפיצוי החציונית של אנליסט עסקי in China ב-Meituan מגיעה ל-CN¥394K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Meituan. עדכון אחרון: 12/7/2025

חבילת שכר חציונית
company icon
Meituan
Business Analyst
Beijing, BJ, China
סה״כ לשנה
$55.2K
דרגה
L6
משכורת בסיס
$41.4K
Stock (/yr)
$0
בונוס
$13.8K
שנים בחברה
2 שנים
שנות ניסיון
2 שנים
הגשות שכר אחרונות
חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם הדרגה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה״כ / בחברה

תגמול כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנתי) | בונוס
שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור אנליסט עסקי ב-Meituan in China עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של CN¥1,025,138. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Meituan עבור תפקיד אנליסט עסקי in China הוא CN¥342,072.

