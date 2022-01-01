מדריך חברות
Meijer
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

Meijer משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Meijer נע בין $100,500 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור תפעול עסקי בקצה התחתון ל-$180,900 עבור אדריכל פתרונות בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Meijer. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/9/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות ומשיגים באופן קבוע העלאות של 30 אלף דולר + (לפעמים 300 אלף דולר +).קבל את המשכורת שלך במשא ומתן או את קורות החיים שלך נבדקו על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים את זה מדי יום.

מדען נתונים
Median $127K
מהנדס תוכנה
Median $106K
תפעול עסקי
$101K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
אנליסט נתונים
$132K
מעצב מוצר
$123K
מנהל מוצר
$147K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$173K
אדריכל פתרונות
$181K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

Najvyššie platená pozícia nahlásená v Meijer je אדריכל פתרונות at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou kompenzáciou $180,900. To zahŕňa základný plat, ako aj akúkoľvek potenciálnu akciovú kompenzáciu a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková kompenzácia nahlásená v Meijer je $129,169.

משרות מומלצות

    לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור Meijer

חברות קשורות

  • JCPenney
  • Tuft & Needle
  • Falabella
  • Saatva
  • Patagonia
  • צפה בכל החברות ➜

משאבים אחרים