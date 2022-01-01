ספריית חברות
ManTech
ManTech משכורות

המשכורת של ManTech נעה בין $61,690 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור גיוס ברמה הנמוכה לבין $216,240 עבור מנהל תוכנית ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של ManTech. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/15/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $120K

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

אנליסט עסקי
Median $125K
אנליסט אבטחת סייבר
Median $130K

ארכיטקט פתרונות
Median $143K
מדען נתונים
Median $148K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
Median $144K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$181K
מעצב מוצר
$79.6K
מנהל תוכנית
$216K
מנהל פרויקט
$196K
גיוס
$61.7K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$145K
התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-ManTech הוא מנהל תוכנית at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $216,240. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-ManTech הוא $143,400.

משאבים נוספים