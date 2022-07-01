ספריית חברות
Manta
Manta משכורות

המשכורת של Manta נעה בין $135,926 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מנהל חשבון טכני ברמה הנמוכה לבין $179,100 עבור אדריכל פתרונות ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Manta. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/26/2025

אדריכל פתרונות
$179K
מנהל חשבון טכני
$136K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Manta הוא אדריכל פתרונות at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $179,100. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Manta הוא $157,513.

