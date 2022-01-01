ספריית חברות
M&T Bank
M&T Bank משכורות

המשכורת של M&T Bank נעה בין $50,250 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור פיתוח עסקי ברמה הנמוכה לבין $293,028 עבור מנהל תוכנית טכנית ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של M&T Bank. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/23/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Software Engineer I $104K
Software Engineer II $162K
Software Engineer III $155K

מהנדס תוכנה בק-אנד

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

טכנולוג מידע
Median $98.2K
אנליסט אבטחת מידע
Median $80K

אנליסט עסקי
$64.7K
פיתוח עסקי
$50.3K
מנהל מדע נתונים
$278K
מדען נתונים
$97.5K
אנליסט פיננסי
$75.4K
מעצב מוצר
$98.3K
מנהל מוצר
$169K
מנהל פרויקט
$106K
מגייס
$126K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$293K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-M&T Bank הוא מנהל תוכנית טכנית at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $293,028. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-M&T Bank הוא $103,924.

משרות מובילות

משאבים נוספים

