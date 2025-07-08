ספריית חברות
Malt
Malt משכורות

המשכורת של Malt נעה בין $68,158 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $71,800 עבור משאבי אנוש ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Malt. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/23/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $68.2K
משאבי אנוש
$71.8K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Malt הוא משאבי אנוש at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $71,800. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Malt הוא $69,979.

