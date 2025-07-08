ספריית חברות
Malga
Malga משכורות

המשכורת של Malga נעה בין $35,668 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור פיתוח עסקי ברמה הנמוכה לבין $68,075 עבור מכירות ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Malga. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/23/2025

פיתוח עסקי
$35.7K
מכירות
$68.1K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Malga הוא מכירות at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $68,075. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Malga הוא $51,871.

