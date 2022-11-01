ספריית חברות
Major League Hacking
Major League Hacking משכורות

המשכורת של Major League Hacking נעה בין $28,855 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מנהל תוכנית טכנית ברמה הנמוכה לבין $102,000 עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Major League Hacking. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/22/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
$102K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$28.9K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Major League Hacking הוא מהנדס תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $102,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Major League Hacking הוא $65,428.

משאבים נוספים

