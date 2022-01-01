ספריית חברות
M1 Finance משכורות

המשכורת של M1 Finance נעה בין $50,250 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור תפעול שיווק ברמה הנמוכה לבין $175,875 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של M1 Finance. עודכן לאחרונה: 10/9/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $165K
שירות לקוחות
$62.7K
שיווק
$127K

תפעול שיווק
$50.3K
מעצב מוצר
$119K
מנהל מוצר
$169K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$176K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


לוח זמני הבשלה

25%

שנה 1

25%

שנה 2

25%

שנה 3

25%

שנה 4

סוג מניות
RSU

בM1 Finance, RSUs כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 4 שנים:

  • 25% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (25.00% שנתי)

  • 25% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (2.08% חודשי)

  • 25% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (2.08% חודשי)

  • 25% בוקע ב 4th-שנה (2.08% חודשי)

שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-M1 Finance הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $175,875. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-M1 Finance הוא $126,630.

משאבים נוספים