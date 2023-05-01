ספריית חברות
Lynk
Lynk משכורות

המשכורת של Lynk נעה בין $14,666 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מכירות ברמה הנמוכה לבין $170,850 עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Lynk. עודכן לאחרונה: 10/9/2025

$160K

מהנדס מכונות
$152K
מנהל מוצר
$23.4K
מכירות
$14.7K

מהנדס תוכנה
$171K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Lynk הוא מהנדס תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $170,850. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Lynk הוא $87,599.

משאבים נוספים