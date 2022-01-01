ספריית חברות
Lutron Electronics משכורות

המשכורת של Lutron Electronics נעה בין $59,292 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מכירות ברמה הנמוכה לבין $130,650 עבור מעצב מוצר ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Lutron Electronics. עודכן לאחרונה: 10/9/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $107K

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

אנליסט עסקי
$117K
מדען נתונים
$116K

מהנדס חשמל
$91.8K
מהנדס חומרה
$97.7K
שיווק
$59.7K
מהנדס מכונות
$112K
מעצב מוצר
$131K
מכירות
$59.3K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Lutron Electronics הוא מעצב מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $130,650. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Lutron Electronics הוא $106,500.

משאבים נוספים